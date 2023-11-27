Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 538,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 402,341 shares.The stock last traded at $31.67 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.