XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 243 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 234.54 ($2.93), with a volume of 545159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($2.98).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. XPS Pensions Group’s payout ratio is 11,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.28) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday.

XPS Pensions Group Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189.66. The stock has a market cap of £473.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,400.00 and a beta of 0.44.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

