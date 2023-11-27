Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Jérôme Gendron Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Jérôme Gendron sold 2,500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$75,000.00.
Jérôme Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Jérôme Gendron sold 500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
Shares of TSE:YRB remained flat at C$0.04 during trading on Monday. 38,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.
About Yorbeau Resources
Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares (ha) located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 ha located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yorbeau Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Yorbeau Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorbeau Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.