Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Jérôme Gendron Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Jérôme Gendron sold 2,500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Jérôme Gendron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jérôme Gendron sold 500,000 shares of Yorbeau Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00.

Shares of TSE:YRB remained flat at C$0.04 during trading on Monday. 38,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,346. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.82. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.08.

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims having a total area of 2,684.88 hectares (ha) located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells covering an area of approximately 6,089 ha located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

