Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.33. 13,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 790,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZNTL

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 152,525 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.