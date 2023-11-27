Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,216,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Zimmer Biomet worth $177,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $113.31. The stock had a trading volume of 349,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,572. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.07. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

