ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is Oberndorf William E’s 7th Largest Position

Oberndorf William E increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies makes up 5.8% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oberndorf William E’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 347.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

