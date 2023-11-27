Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing Sells 7,000 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,560.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 4th, Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.14, for a total transaction of $1,078,980.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,120. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $195.07.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.03.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

