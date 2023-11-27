Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $191.91. 6,169,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,737. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -136.11 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after purchasing an additional 323,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.03.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

