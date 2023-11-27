Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-2.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays raised Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.03.

Zscaler stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,065,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,671. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 over the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

