Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.50

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.50 and last traded at $193.34, with a volume of 1125937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 15.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

