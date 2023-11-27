Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.66 million. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zscaler by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.