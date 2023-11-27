Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-507 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.66 million. Zscaler also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of ZS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,585,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $195.07.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $1,113,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,758 shares of company stock valued at $15,782,935. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Zscaler by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zscaler
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.