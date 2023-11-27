Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Up 3.8%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.45. 118,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 568,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $595.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.