10,393 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,323,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,202,000 after purchasing an additional 883,215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at $327,687,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coty by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 20,726,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,203 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Isabelle Parize acquired 4,775 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,030. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

