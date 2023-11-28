132,747 Shares in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 132,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.71% of Vital Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

NYSE:VTLE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. 45,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 3.27.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

