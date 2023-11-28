1,440 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Acquired by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.