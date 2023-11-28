14,995 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.89. 35,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,633. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

