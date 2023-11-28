178,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 178,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,092,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 67,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. 12,846,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,430,268. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 113.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

