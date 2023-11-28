2,348 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 117,455 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $96.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712,452. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

