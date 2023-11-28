24,116 Shares in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Photronics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.25. 34,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,056. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

