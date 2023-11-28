25,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in Intel by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 242,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 49,353 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Intel by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,322,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $77,650,000 after buying an additional 993,948 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 141,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,753 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 87,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.68.

Intel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,877,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

