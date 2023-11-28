25,512 Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Purchased by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,983,972.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $465,700.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,836. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTS. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

