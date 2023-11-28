2,971 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ATO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.97. 307,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,587. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.68. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

