30,927 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.86. 592,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLY. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

