3,658 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,625,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,022,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after buying an additional 285,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,499,000.

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 59,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,301. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

