37,857 Shares in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Motco bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 13,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,770. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

