38,200 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ TER traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $90.67. 310,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,865. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

