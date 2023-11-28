39,323 Shares in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Yext by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 57,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Yext Price Performance

YEXT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,746. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $807.88 million, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.21. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.97 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. Yext’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

