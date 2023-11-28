3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.30.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 966,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

