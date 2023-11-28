3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,606 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. 1,569,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

