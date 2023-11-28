4,373 Shares in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $807,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 56,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 135,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life
In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,068 shares of company stock worth $9,406,029. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL
Globe Life Price Performance
Shares of Globe Life stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.88. 71,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,926. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.43. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.
Globe Life Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
