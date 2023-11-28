4,567 Shares in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2,444.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 376,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after buying an additional 361,373 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,391,000 after buying an additional 49,304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Cabot Stock Down 0.8 %

CBT stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 44,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,192. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.07.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

