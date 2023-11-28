4,643 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.39. 126,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.