47,486 Shares in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Chesapeake Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 172,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 47.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

