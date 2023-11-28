5,139 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $130.94. 228,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,127. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.