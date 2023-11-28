559,323 Shares in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Purchased by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 559,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,000. FJ Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Southern California Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCAL. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,631,000. 39.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance
BCAL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $14.93. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,471. Southern California Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37.
About Southern California Bancorp
Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
