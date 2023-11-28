5,677 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $95.89. 215,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,062. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.21. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.