622,991 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,000. Senvest Management LLC owned 1.03% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 544.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE AAT traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.42. 176,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,109. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

