6,311,301 Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Acquired by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,311,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,000. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for about 0.8% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Ginkgo Bioworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 169,749,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,707,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,560,000 after buying an additional 800,982 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $50,451.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,638,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,342,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,424,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,720,197 over the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 11,671,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,629,711. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

