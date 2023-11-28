735,750 Shares in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Purchased by Pale Fire Capital SE

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 735,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,749,000. Scorpio Tankers makes up 2.5% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 1.33% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STNG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.7% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. 260,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

