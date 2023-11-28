739,186 Shares in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 739,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,412,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Fortune Brands Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FBIN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 226,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,941. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

