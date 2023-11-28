775,077 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Purchased by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 775,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.40% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RXRX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 2,538,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,334,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,451,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,501,717.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,794 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $431,114.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,205.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,451,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,501,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,298,272. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.