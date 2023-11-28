80,955 Shares in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Tri-Continental at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,176. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

