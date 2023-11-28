8,200 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Eaton makes up about 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.44. 401,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.