9,300 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,839,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guidewire Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.61. 70,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,457. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

