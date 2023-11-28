9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Up 22.3%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.25. 60,836 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 19,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

9F Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Get 9F alerts:

Institutional Trading of 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 678.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.26% of 9F worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.