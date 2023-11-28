A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 69.4% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 2.0 %

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.85. 153,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.55. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.69%. On average, analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Danske cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,000.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.