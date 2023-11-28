AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Mirova

Mirova reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,963 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.40. 2,499,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,252. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

