AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.67. 392,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,050,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.11.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 256.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.