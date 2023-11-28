ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ABVX)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 29th. ABIVAX Société Anonyme had issued 18,699,460 shares in its initial public offering on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $216,913,736 based on an initial share price of $11.60. During ABIVAX Société Anonyme’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABVX. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ABVX opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

