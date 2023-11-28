ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
AAVMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
About ABN AMRO Bank
