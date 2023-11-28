ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in November

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

AAVMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.